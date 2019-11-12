Here's how much Sheffield Council’s top officers claimed in expenses
Just one director at Sheffield Council claimed expenses last year – and that was for a train ticket.
Chief Executive John Mothersole and four fellow directors didn’t make any claims at all.
The only expense was £102, claimed by director of public health Greg Fell for attending a conference by train.
Executive director of resources, Eugene Walker, said senior officers made a conscious decision not to claim expenses where possible.
“We are conscious we are in austerity and that it’s public money. We don’t do a lot of expensive travel, most of what I do is within Sheffield and I can get the bus, so we try mimise what we claim.”
Mr Fell is invited to speak at conferences around the country and normally asks the organisers to pay his travel expenses. On this occasion, his travel plans changed at short notice and he had to buy a ticket.
The expenses claims of individuals are audited in a different way from other council expenses, such as the annual Cannes trip to the MIPIN conference. They are published in the council’s annual statement of accounts.
The lowest paid director is James Henderson, who oversees policy and performance, and is on a salary of £83,830. The highest paid is Mr Mothersole on £192,064.