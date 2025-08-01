Have your say to help shape future of Sheffield Central Library building

Users of the Sheffield Central Library Graves Building can share their views on its future with the city council.

The 91-year-old building on Surrey Street is in need of major repairs and Sheffield City Council says it is currently assessing what needs to be done and how to regenerate it for the future.

The building houses the Central Library, City Archives and Graves Gallery, as well as the Library Theatre. The council and Sheffield Museums are seeking the views of current and regular users to shape a feasibility study on the future of both the services and the building.

Volunteers will be invited to a two-hour user panel focus group to be held in the building and will receive a £20 high street voucher as a thank you. The first sessions will be held on Saturday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 10.

The aim is also for the participants to contribute their views as the project and building design develop.

Anyone who is interested in taking part can fill in a survey on the council website at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/. You can also fill in the survey and opt out of volunteering for the user panel.

The project will explore what facilities currently provided in the building are needed to serve the city’s population for the future and how the Graves Building fits into that vision.

Panel sessions will be set up with different groups who regularly use the building, as well as sessions involving individuals and groups who don’t currently use its services.