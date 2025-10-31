Greens call for solar panels on Sheffield council homes to cut bills and raise money

Sheffield Green councillors are calling for solar panels to be placed on council homes and revived their demand for a workplace parking levy as part of proposed anti-austerity measures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motion for discussion by Sheffield City Council’s next full council meeting on Wednesday (November 5) has been put forward by Couns Alexi Dimond and Douglas Johnson. It also calls for Labour to tax the rich in the autumn Budget as well as ending the two-child benefit cap.

The motion states that “privatisation, deregulation and austerity have stripped public assets, weakened public services, and entrenched social and economic inequalities – leaving many communities across Sheffield disconnected and without hope”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argues that “austerity in the UK continues under the present government and is a political choice”.

The motion says that Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget on November 26 is “a chance for the government to address austerity and deliver the changes that Britain needs”.

They believe the Chancellor should “tax wealth not work, by raising tax on those with assets over £10 million”.

Repairs

The Greens are calling for government to invest in good quality council housing, with funding for repairs and new homes, to end the two-child benefit cap and reinstate winter fuel payments for all pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want Labour to provide adequate care for those who need it and end private finance in the national health service.

The motion also says the government should give asylum seekers the right to work with dignity, allowing them to use their skills and qualifications to earn income and contribute to the UK’s economic prosperity.

The motion says the council should go ahead and “harness the large number of rooftops on council homes and other buildings for solar power, to reduce bills and raise more money for tenants and for public services”.

They are again calling for a workplace parking levy on the city’s largest employers to generate more money for public transport – such as Nottingham City Council’s tram route extensions and and grants to businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other ideas include maximising the opportunities for nature recovery through building a pipeline of biodiversity net gain projects in underfunded green spaces. Biodiversity net gain seeks to increase the wildlife and natural habitats of an area.