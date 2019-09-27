Graffiti blighting Sheffield neighbourhood
Councillors say a Sheffield neighbourhood is being blighted by constant graffiti.
Over the past two years there’s been an increase in graffiti in Woodseats and councillors Steve Ayris and Ian Auckland have been working with Heeley MP Louise Haigh to tackle the problem.
Coun Ayris said: ”It’s starts at the shops from Meadowhead roundabout and goes to Heeley bridge and it’s on shops, the library and medical centre.
“One side of the wall of the old Betfred bookies has been plastered along with the gennels.
We’re going to see if there’s any possibility of funding to see if we can have a crackdown on it and we’ve met with council officers and PCSOs.
“We had a drop in session for local residents and we are developing a cross party approach. One idea is to involve young people in a street art project.
“A couple of the buildings, the former NatWest on Meadowhead and the former Tesco/Original Factory outlet, and the former pizza shop on Chesterfield Road have been reoccupied and refurbished and the graffiti removed so we are making progress.”
People can report graffiti to the council on www.sheffield.gov.uk