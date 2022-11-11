Go-ahead for 11 flats to replace empty Sheffield house and garage

Land on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road will be used to build seven two-bed and four one-bed flats, plus parking for two cars with electric vehicle charging points and secure storage for 16 bikes.

There were 30 objections to the plan, mostly voicing concerns about the effect on traffic and on-street parking, Sheffield City Council’s planning committee heard.

Highways officers reported there were always parking spaces available when they made several visits to the site.

An architect's drawing of 11 flats planned to replace an empty house and garage on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield

Planning officer Chris Heeley said that the unoccupied garage and house will be demolished. He added: “We support the design, it’s contemporary design that takes cues from the area in terms of materials.

“We don’t believe there are any significant neighbour impacts.”

‘Derelict and rundown site’

He said that some windows will be glazed and deck access will be screened off to prevent problems of overlooking.

An empty garage on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield that will be demolished to build 11 new flats

Cllr Brian Holmshaw was worried about the density of the development and wanted to see fewer flats but voted for the proposal.

Cllr Tony Downing said: “I think this is a good development. It will modestly add to the housing needs.”

Cllr Mike Chaplin commented: “It is a very d and has been, particularly on the Derbyshire Lane side, for many years. Overall it’s a welcome improvement.