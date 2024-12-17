Plans to create a new open space that’s part of the Gleadless Valley Masterplan to regenerate the deprived Sheffield council estate are moving forward.

The Spotswood Green Space on Spotswood Road is part of big plans for social and economic regeneration put forward by Sheffield City Council. These stalled, causing public loss of confidence in the scheme, after costs spiralled up from an initial £95 million estimated in 2019 to as much as £195m over the 11-year project.

Sheffield City Council in August agreed to a ‘reset’ of the masterplan, which aims to deliver improvement and rebuilding of council homes, services and facilities, plus skills and employment opportunities. New green and public spaces form part of the plan.

The council’s finance and performance policy committee this week approved the use of £450,000 from masterplan funding for Spotswood Green Space. The aim is for work to be completed by September 2025.

A report to the committee said: “The project seeks to create a naturalistic green space in the heart of Gleadless Valley. It will act as a community anchor space providing a place the community can use for physical and mental wellbeing, along with community events to aid regeneration and social cohesion.

“It also aims to link the natural landscape of the area acting as a gateway to the valley’s surrounding landscape along with a green corridor to aid nature recovery.”

Nearby Bankwood School could use it as an outdoor classroom and it would also provide somewhere for children to enjoy on their way to and from school.

The area will be upgraded with tree planting and development of meadows, low-maintenance flower beds and stone walls with seating built into them. Three locations have been earmarked for public art and there will also be parking spaces.

The report stated that the move could “rebuild confidence in the capital delivery aspects of the GV Masterplan that work is commencing, which could potentially act as a mechanism for more community engagement on other issues, both socio-economic and wider infrastructure”.

It also said it was hoped that more play space for children would have “a positive impact on anti-social behaviour levels in the area”.