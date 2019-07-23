Gala planned by businesses seeking to make Hoyland a shopping destination

The Hoyland Retailer group has the backing of councillors who represent the area and has been operating for around 18 months, though the group achieved formal status earlier this year.Coun Nicola Sumner, who represents the Rockingham council ward covering part of Hoyland, said she was keen to work with the group to promote the area as a shopping centre.They have been fund raising already to finance the event, which will take place in the public area at the centre of town on Saturday August 10, from 10am to 2pm.In addition to boosting numbers using the town the group are also hoping to raise cash which could be used to help pay for Christmas events, possibly decorations for the area or a festive market.Coun Sumner said: “I got involved with the group about six months ago. I think their ideas are exciting and I support them when I can.“Because it is the town centre, we work in partnership, councillors and the group.”The gala will feature attractions including fairground rides and live music and the area’s ward alliance – a body with a budget funded by Barnsley Council – has provided the funding for healthy packed lunches to be distributed among children. That will be backed by a talk on healthy eating.The group have already experienced widespread support, with around 50 businesses donating items to be raffled and those providing entertainment offering to appear without charge.Businesses involved in the Hoyland Retailer group include the Flower Box, Snippers, the Barber’s Shop, Claytons shoe shop and Walkers newagents.Joanne Jones, who runs Flower Box, said the event was planned: “To encourage people to come into Hoyland, tell them we are serious about it.”Hoyland is in the advanced stages of a regeneration project involving Barnsley Council, which has seen the market moved to a new site, a new car park created and new shopping units constructed, with a Boyes department store moving in to one of the larger units.More shops are nearing completion on the old market site, off Market Street, and are expected to be occupied soon.