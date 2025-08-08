Fun family safari around Sheffield city centre helps inspire young people about careers
Called Sector Safari, the free trail takes in 32 landmarks, businesses and shops in the city centre. To take part, just collect a trail map book from Sheffield Cathedral gift shop, the Moor Market information desk, Central Library or Millennium Gallery information desk and follow the trail.
All the venues taking part have a poster on display with clues to complete puzzles, draw special symbols and work out the mystery message written in code.
The event runs until the end of August and the 3km trail should take two to three hours to complete. Anyone who finishes the challenge can go to one of the places giving out trail map books to collect a special badge.
For more information, go to the website at https://seeitbeit.campaign.sheffield.gov.uk/sector-safari
I tried out the trail with a group from the Element Society, which is an independent youth charity based in Leopold Street in Sheffield. They work with children and young people aged from four to 24 and run a range of projects, activity schemes and youth clubs, as well as alternative provision for children not in mainstream education.
Puzzles
The group had a great time finding different locations and working out the puzzles and code clues.
The trail was devised by Sheffield City Council’s See It Be It campaign, to introduce children and young people to the many different jobs they could do in the city.
It is also supporting independent businesses by raising their profile.
Cheryl Plant from See It Be It said the trail was inspired by staff who spotted families queuing for maps of the popular Bricktropolis Lego models trail last year and thought they could do something featuring careers.
She said that youngsters can find out more about the businesses and the jobs people do while solving the puzzles. The See It Be It team hope to devise trails through different communities, involving local schools.
Coun Mohammed Mahroof, who chairs the council’s economic development, skills and culture policy committee, joined the group to find out what they thought about the trail.
He also showed them the council chamber and other rooms at Sheffield Town Hall, which is on the trail.
Coun Mahroof said: “I think it’s an excellent project which brings young people and parents into contact with business and employment at a very early age. It also brings businesses together with their future workforce.
