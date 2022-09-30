The group looked at a map created by environment campaign Friends of the Earth, showing the number of oil and gas extraction licences currently held by Parliamentary constituency.

Number of licences by constituency: Brightside and Hillsborough 2, Central 1, Hallam 3, Heeley 2, South East 5.

Sheffield councillors have vowed to oppose any new attempts at fracking in the city following the new government acting to lift the moratorium on explorations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield South East, whose MP is Clive Betts, has the highest number, with five licences held by Ineos Upstream Ltd.

Previous fracking attempts were met by protests from community campaign Mosborough Against Fracking.

The decision to lift the ban represents a major u-turn for the Liz Truss government, said Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Laura Gordon.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng previously stated that gas drilling would not bring prices down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An anti-fracking protest in March 2017 starts at Mosborough, collecting more supporters up from Eckington before heading towards Marsh Lane where the company Ineos planned to carry out fracking

‘Vote down shameful proposals’

Laura said: “Oil and gas barons from around the world are queuing up to drill in South Yorkshire’s countryside and I fear local people will have no say in the matter whatsoever.

“I am urging Conservative MPs in South Yorkshire to stand up to their new Prime Minister and vote down these shameful new proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With so many people living in the affected areas, many people will also be worried about the risks of water pollution and earthquakes. And even the government admits this kind of drilling won’t bring down energy prices.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts, centre, and Mosborough councillor Tony Downing, right, with a no fracking message after the Government lifted a moratorium on exploration

“With gas prices high due to Putin’s barbaric war in Ukraine, we need to act quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s shameful of the Conservative government to use Ukraine as an excuse to enrich oil barons and rip up our countryside – instead of focusing on the renewable energy and home insulation that could keep people warm and guarantee our energy indepedence.”

One of the party’s Mosborough councillors Gail Smith said: “We’ve visited this issue before – people across Sheffield don’t want fracking. Our position hasn’t changed and we remain on their side.

An anti-fracking message on a T-shirt on a protest in Sheffield in March 2017

“The local Liberal Democrats have been fighting tooth and nail against the unnecessary ripping up of our green spaces and will continue campaigning for investment in green power to meet our energy needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is outrageous’

Labour councillors also say they will do everything they can to fight fracking applications.

Mosborough councillor Tony Downing said: “I want to reassure residents that Sheffield Council is completely, unequivocally, opposed to fracking.

“In 2016 Labour councillors made Sheffield the first local authority in country to ban fracking on council-owned land. We stand by this. We will also do everything we can to stop any applications on private land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is outrageous that government are pushing ahead with this. Anyone who knows anything about shale gas extraction recognises that it will do absolutely nothing to cut bills.

“Gas prices are not set by domestic supply but by international fossil fuel markets so it will do nothing to lower our energy bills or increase our energy security.

Transport and climate committee co-chair Cllr Mazher Iqbal said: “We need to get Sheffield to net zero by 2030 and deliver the clean growth the city needs – to provide better housing, jobs, and a more sustainable environment.

“With fracking it’s also big unknown as to whether there is even much shale gas that can be extracted. What we do know is that it’s unsafe, ineffective and environmentally damaging.”