Foster Care Fortnight: Sheffield City Council say thanks for everything foster carers do

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield City Council's fostering service is saying a great big ‘thank you’ to all its foster carers as Foster Care Fortnight 2024 swings into action.

Over the next two weeks Sheffield City Council will be highlighting the great work all its foster carers undertake to safeguard and look after vulnerable young people who need support.

It's part of Foster Care Fortnight (FCF), spearheaded by The Fostering Network, which is an annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and show how foster care transforms lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme is #FosteringMoments, and throughout the two weeks the Council is sharing the stories and experiences of some of those who have dedicated so much time to helping children across the city who require it on its social media channels.

Foster carer Mick Lewis

In his contribution, foster carer Mick Lewis says he “just wanted to help” when he set out on his foster care journey.

“I wanted to try and make a difference,” he added. “I’ve got my own children, twin boys, but no previous experience. I’d been thinking about being a foster carer for a while, but I had this pre-conceived idea that you had to be rich or you had to have a massive house.

“But I looked into it and then I realised, if you can offer something then you offer it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick, who first started fostering four years ago, said he feels like “Sheffield fostering represents Sheffield children", and that’s why he wanted to join the council’s team.

“I felt like this is my city and I want to help my city and help the children from my city. It was natural to start fostering within Sheffield.

“You look at the benefits and the support – it was all there. Even through the assessment process it was phenomenal.”

Mick says he has a lot of #FosteringMoments from the past few years. He has been fostering a teenage boy for the past 18 months, and he loves that he and his family can now point to a certificate on the wall saying they are his permanent foster carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he spoke about the supportive nature of other carers within the fostering community, adding: “If you ask a question, they will help you and they will support you – especially the more experienced carers.

“You could call it tight-knit, if you ask anything they will answer you.”

And in a final message to any youngsters who might be about to enter the foster care system and may be feeling apprehensive about the experience, Mick said that people like him were waiting to offer help and support.

“It’s alright to be scared, it’s alright to be nervous. But what I will tell you is waiting for you is somebody who wants to help, to support you, to give you opportunities. They will love you and they will help you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grasp the opportunities and don’t let them pass you by because you will see these are wonderful people and you will be smiling every day.”

Meredith Dixon-Teasdale, Sheffield City Council’s Strategic Director of Children’s Services, said “As a Council we want to say ‘thank you’ to each and every one of our foster carers who put so much every day into improving the lives of some of our most vulnerable young people.

“We believe that every day should see you all celebrated, and we hope that this fortnight will help highlight just how valued the work is that you put in every single day. We believe Sheffield should be a place where all children belong, are safe and all young people can build a successful future. Our foster carers help that come to fruition.

“If you have ever considered joining the ranks of foster carers who do much to help children across Sheffield, then get in touch with one of the team and have an informal chat. You might be able to make such a difference to somebody’s life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep an eye on Sheffield City Council's social media channels throughout the fortnight for more content highlighting the work its dedicated foster carers do.

If you have been thinking about joining them, then head to the Council's fostering website for more information and to arrange a chat with one of the team at fostering.sheffield.gov.uk