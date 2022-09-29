Former shop keeper fined after ‘rat infestation’ and ‘risk to people’s health’ uncovered by inspectors

Officers from the Rotherham Council’s food safety team served an immediate closure notice on Alan Jamal Abdullah after finding evidence of rats at his shop last year.

In October 2021, Sheffield Magistrates Court granted a hygiene emergency prohibition order to council environmental health officers to immediately close Millmoor Mini Market on Masbrough Street, after an inspection uncovered a “rat infestation” and “a risk to people’s health”.

New owners took over the shop in November 2021.

Pest controllers were called in to pest-proof the shop and deal with the problem before the shop reopened on October 7, 2021.

Council officers returned to check that the infestation had been cleared and the shop deep cleaned and sanitised, before allowing it to start trading again.

Abdullah, 29, of Scovell House, Scovell Avenue, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates on September 8 2022, when he was found guilty of three food hygiene offences.

He was fined £266 and ordered to pay a contribution of £300 towards the costs of the investigation and prosecution.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34. The total amount payable is £600.

Councillor Dominic Beck said: “Food business operators have a legal duty to keep their premises hygienic and any failure to do so will not be tolerated.

“I’m sure the public will be reassured to see council officers protecting the public.

