Former Sheffield social club and ‘roughest pub’ could be turned into shops and flats

A former social club on the Manor Estate in Sheffield it was what once known as one of the country’s roughest pubs could be turned into shops and flats.

Boss Properties Ltd have applied to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to convert the former Fairleigh Social Club on Fretson Road into four shop units and six flats, plus parking spaces.

The basement of the building would be used for storage and the conversion will include the flat on the top floor.

The former Fairleigh Social Club building on Fretson Road, Manor, Sheffield could be converted into flats and shops. Picture: Google Maps

The company that owned the club, also known as Fretson Green Social Club and formerly the Manor Hotel, voluntarily wound up in 2015, according to official insolvency records.

The Manor Hotel, which had a reputation as one of the country’s roughest pubs, was nonetheless fondly remembered on the Lost Pubs of Sheffield Facebook page. One post recalled: “Saw many fights like western style hitting people over heads with chairs x good memories”.