Former Sheffield care home that protesters fought to save to be demolished
Hurlfield View Care Home will be demolished by Sheffield City Council at a cost of £175,000. The decision was approved at a meeting of the finance and performance policy committee today (December 16).
The care home closed in March 2017, despite protests to keep it open as the city’s last remaining dementia respite care centre. More than 5,900 people signed an online petition opposing the closure but the decision was taken after NHS funding was ended.
The building was then put up on the market in 2017 but failed to sell.
A report to the committee said: “Previous attempts have been made to re-purpose the site, however the condition of the building and its apparent attraction of anti-social behaviour has made this difficult, therefore a decision was taken to demolish the building.
“The building is an ongoing liability and incurs maintenance costs whilst posing no real opportunity for future development.”
Councillors were told that the site will be cleared to ground level and the foundations and drainage will be removed. Fencing and gates will be installed to secure the boundary.
The benefits of the scheme, set to be completed by April 2025, include avoiding maintenance costs and making the site safe and secure.
Coun Elle Dodd commented that the demolition decision had been taken a year ago. She said money spent on maintenance could have been saved if it had gone ahead more swiftly.
