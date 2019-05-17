Former factory could become creative gallery
A former paper factory could be converted to a gallery for exhibitions and events.
Sidney and Matilda, a gallery and social club on Sidney Street, is hoping to change the use of a neighbouring building and create a private arts club and gallery.
The site would change from a disused industrial unit to a mixed use development of gallery space and a private arts members’ club with a bar for exhibitions and events.
The current building as a whole is a mixed development of workshops and offices.
CS Surveying and Architectural Design says in a planning application: “The proposed use will see the rejuvenation of an otherwise neglected industrial space, sited within an appropriate area of the city.
“This is a small development using the available space within the unit to its most potential. The city centre location would support the increase in visitors to the area being close to transport links and amenities.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The proposed use will maximise the space available by creating multifunctioning spaces for both the gallery and private members club.”
A new entrance is planned off Matilda Street but the scale of the property would not be altered in size.
The planning application can be viewed here
https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PNWJ4VNYGZP00