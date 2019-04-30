Former college building will become apartments after noise concerns were ruled out

A former college building in the centre of Wath - marketed unsuccessfully for commercial use - is to be converted into 24 apartments.

The change of use has been agreed by Rotherham Council and is the second former educational building in the district to gain planning permission for housing in the last few weeks.

The former Rockingham College building is no longer needed for student use and the shell of the building will accommodate 24 apartments.

It is joined to Montgomery Hall, which stages shows including rock concerts, and there were concerns about potential noise from that venue affecting residents, but surveys found there were no problems which could not be addressed through measures such as double glazing.

Because of space restrictions there will only be 11 parking spaces on site, rather than the 36 the council would normally expect for a development of that size, but the number was not challenged by planning officers because the building already exists and because the location is well connected by public transport.

Councillors needed to approve the change of use because the building's former use as a college meant it was officially regarded as being used by the community.

Similar planning permission was granted last month for another building, used as a university campus, at Manvers.