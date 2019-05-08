Former cafe could become dental surgery

A former cafe on a popular Sheffield street could be converted into a dental surgery.

The old Masala Dosa Cafe on Ecclesall Road, which closed in 2017, could become a new dental facility.

Dr Ihsan Khaliq, who already has a general and cosmetic surgery in Bawtry, Doncaster, has submitted the plans.

Max Design Consultancy, on behalf of Dr Khaliq, says in the plans: “Dr Khaliq is an associate to King’s College London and currently fulfils a role as a clinical teacher at the institution.

“The proposal allows for the opportunity to provide a high quality dental service of benefit to the local community and to allow the potential for employment of up to four staff.

“The proposal will provide a new medical facility within a town centre location. The site is ideally located for patients and features sustainable public and private transport links with excellent provision for private vehicle parking nearby.

“The proposals will help support a new local business to thrive, providing significant benefits to the local economy.”

The council’s planning department is considering the application.