Flood warning: Stay at home, this is a major incident says council chief

That’s the stark advice from a Cabinet member who says the city is struggling to cope with serious flooding following torrential rainfall.

“This is not great, I am not going to lie to you,” said Coun Mark Jones, cabinet member for environment, streetscene and climate change.

“The rain is going to get worse again tonight. We have a full emergency service running and we are monitoring the situation as best we can but we are inundated.

The river at Holme Lane, Hillsborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s all hands on deck, everything is being activated and mobilised but the fire service and Amey are working at full capacity.

“There is extensive flooding throughout the north of Sheffield. Stay inside and think twice about travelling. It is not a night to be out on the roads.”

Coun Jones said rivers bursting their banks were a particular worry. “There is some element of blocked gullies and the timing of the heavy rain with the leaves falling wasn’t helpful but flooding from rivers has nothing to do with the leaves, it’s the sheer amount of water and rainfall.