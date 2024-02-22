Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield City Council’s finance committee (February 19) approved the spending on fire compartmentation and renewal or installation of fire safety systems at 20 residential tower blocks.

The scheme is the third phase of fire safety work on council high-rise homes. It includes closing bin chutes and replacing flat front entrance doors.

A council report said the work will cover six blocks in Gleadless, three at Leverton Gardens, four in Netherthorpe, including the “higher-risk” Cornhill block used for temporary accommodation, and seven in Upperthorpe.

High-rise blocks at Leverton Gardens Highfield, Sheffield will benefit from new fire safety work. Picture: Google Maps

Other spending plans approved by the committee include a total of £200,000 for resurfacing works.

The council’s neighbourhood teams have identified spots around city housing estate parking areas, access roads and footpaths that are in a state of disrepair.

The areas are not included in the council Streets Ahead contract with Amey which looks after the city’s highways.

The report said: “The sites vary from compacted aggregate which is loosening with signs of holes constantly being refilled, to asphalted sites that have obvious areas where the surface is breaking up and have many potholes which are potential trip hazards and are health and safety risks.

“The sites require resurfacing and some edging repairs/replacements. If these areas are left in their current condition they will continue to deteriorate and require constant repair which will impact on the repairs budget.”

The sites are:

Orchard Road

Tithe Barn Avenue

Greenland Drive

Bolehill Road garages

Greenland Way

Newfield Green Shopping Centre

Whitehouse Road

Richmond Road

Ernest Copley House, Peckham Road

Netherthorpe Place

New Road, Stocksbridge

Carlton Rise garages

Ravenscroft Road

Dryden Way

Skelton Lane

Skelton Drive

Deerlands Close

Woodhouse Gardens

Holgate Close

Tithe Barn Lane

Beaver Hill Road

At the Errington Estate in Arbourthorne, work costing £33,600 should start at the end of March to help prevent incidents of anti-social behaviour in and around 11 blocks of 99 flats.

A project to help provide SEND (special education needs and disabilities) places at Hinde House Primary and Secondary academies in Shiregreen will cost £58,500. This will involve building work, furniture and fittings.