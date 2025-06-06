Financial situation at Sheffield St Luke’s Hospice is “significantly challenging”, says new head

New chief executive of St Luke's Hospice, Jo Lenton, speaking at a meetingopf Sheffield City Council's health scrutiny sub-committee on June 5, 2025. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

The financial situation at St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield is still “significantly challenging”, its new chief executive says, but so far there have been no cuts to services or staff.

Jo Lenton, who is also St Luke’s chief nurse, was speaking yesterday (June 5) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee, which discussed the hospice’s annual Quality Account. As previously reported, the report states that there is a budget deficit of £537,000 in the accounts for 2025-26.

Ms Lenton told councillors: “Things are still significantly challenging but I am proud to say we haven’t had to make any cuts in our clinical services or our workforce.

“We are still very fortunate to be supported by the people of Sheffield – stakeholders, volunteers, staff – hopefully to build a very sustainable future.”

A Google Maps image of St Luke's Hospice in Sheffield, which has just produced its annual quality report, saying it expects to face a big financial deficit

She said that clinical services cost £10m out of the £14.5m annual budget and added that maintaining such a high deficit is not sustainable long term. St Luke’s is only 23% funded by the NHS and has to rely on fundraising, such as its charity shops, to cover the rest of its costs.

The hospice, which has an in-patient unit in Little Common Lane, Whirlow, provides 88% of its palliative and end-of-life care to people in their homes or care homes. It also runs a range of other support for patients, carers and families, including during bereavement.

Ms Lenton said it is St Luke’s aim that nobody faces terminal illness on their own and that everyone is able to have a good death.

Coun Steve Ayris asked to what extent the financial pressures are hindering the hospice. Ms Lenton said that NHS funding has been guaranteed for the next three years, which gives some security.

She said that the legacies have grown considerably as a source of income but obviously this is unpredictable.

Coun Toby Mallinson asked whether the charity has financial reserves and was told they are financial and property-based. Ms Lenton said that ultimately drawing on reserves every year to cover deficits would become unsustainable at some point.

Coun Penny Baker, who said she takes part in St Luke’s lottery, added: “Thank you for the work you do for the people of Sheffield and people outside Sheffield.”

Councillors heard that the hospice is seeking to make innovations and last November opened a family room, which was funded by a private donor, and meant losing one bed by knocking two patient rooms together.

It has a kitchen and allows patients who stay there to have real family time, rather than someone sleeping on a put-up bed in a patient’s room. As well as being “a beautiful space” for families, Ms Lenton said it can be used to help carers acquire new skills before a patient returns home.

So far 12 families have used the room and it is in constant demand.

Another new idea has been the introduction of ‘cuddle beds’, which can be converted to double beds to allow couples who may never have been apart to spend time together.

St Luke’s is also working in hard-to-reach city communities such as Darnall, Manor and Stocksbridge to extend its reach, said Ms Lenton. She said one charity shop will have a community hub, where people can find out about the services that St Luke’s provides.