Fears for Sheffield ‘wildlife haven’ if woodland house-building plan goes ahead

A proposal to build a five-bedroom detached house in woodland in rural Sheffield described as a “wildlife haven” has been opposed by 61 people, ecology groups and the parish council.

Local MP Miriam Cates also raised concerns about the proposals for the house on land at Main Road, Wharncliffe Side and requested assurances from Sheffield City Council that action would be taken to protect wildlife habitats.

The scheme will be considered by the council planning committee next Tuesday, January 10 and approval is recommended, subject to legal agreement on conditions.

As well as individuals, objectors include Bradfield Parish Council, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and South Yorkshire Bat Group.

The 0.26-hectare site is described as an unmanaged broadleaved wooded area “characterised by overgrown scrub and a high number of semi-mature and mature trees”. The steep-sided Tinker Brook runs along the northern boundary, beyond which is woodland, part of which is protected by a tree preservation order.

The applicant says that the house and access road would account for less than 20% of the total site, with the remaining area being retained as woodland.

‘Great loss’

An application to build two houses on the land was withdrawn a year ago, following matters that the applicants were unable to resolve with the council relating to protected species.

An objection mentioned in the report said: “The small piece of woodland is a wildlife haven. The land has remained untouched for so long. To interfere with it and shape it would be a great loss to the local community and the wildlife that relies on it for their homes and food sources.”

The bat group says the woodland is important for a roost of brown long-eared bats, who avoid light and would be disturbed by the development. Other wildlife reported in the area include hedgehogs, which are a red-listed threatened species.

Another objector said: “Glen Howe and the surrounding area is one of the few places I can bring my children to see such an abundance of wildlife and plant species. It is a diverse natural woodland and must be protected. To disturb endangered species and habitat for these purposes shouldn’t be allowed.”