Family Halloween fun event brings together Sheffield community hit by crime problems

Scary characters at the Woodhouse Community Hub Pumpkin Patch event! Pictures supplied by Woodhouse and District Community Forum

A Sheffield village that has been hit by drug crime and anti-social behaviour has just celebrated Halloween with a popular family event that was held to promote a positive view of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, the four-day Pumpkin Patch event held at Woodhouse Community Hub and Library on Stradbroke Road was also great fun. Families enjoyed carving the pumpkins they had bought into lanterns outside and inside the library was a hub of happy multi-generation chatter as various craft projects were enthusiastically created.

Halloween hits blasted out as youngsters charged around a hay bale-strewn play area with pumpkins in little wheelbarrows and had fun on the bouncy castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers and volunteers got into the mood in Halloween costumes and magician The Great Dandini – Danny Allsebrook – did little shows for onlookers fascinated by his clever tricks.

Families enjoying craft activities at the Woodhouse Community Hub Pumpkin Patch event. The craft sessions were run inside the library at the hub. Pictures supplied by Woodhouse and District Community Forum

An estimated 1,600 people took part over four days and 1,000 pumpkins sold will have been on display at homes around the area.

Vulnerable

Sheffield City Council Woodhouse ward councillor Alison Norris said that the event came about as part of a community plan created over several months to tackle the issues.

The Clear Hold Build initiative was launched after three gang members who ran a drug-dealing operation between July 2023 and 24 were jailed. A police report said the trio, including a 17-year-old, were violently exploiting vulnerable people in their homes to prepare and sell drugs with sales worth around £250,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pumpkin carving at the Woodhouse Community Hub Pumpkin Patch event. Pictures supplied by Woodhouse and District Community Forum

The council and police worked together with the community to find out their priorities.

As well as an increase in visible police patrols, better CCTV and better safety measures for parks, flats and on streets, people wanted to see a more welcoming village centre with affordable food options, cleaner public spaces and events to build community spirit.

Locals also called for youth clubs, holiday activities and toddler groups, as well as adult learning opportunities. The central area of Woodhouse, including the Waterslacks estate, is among the 10% most deprived neighbourhoods in England and the 23rd most deprived in terms of health.

Negative

Youngsters enjoying the outdoor play area at the Woodhouse Community Hub Pumpkin Patch event. Pictures supplied by Woodhouse and District Community Forum

Community development worker Jan Browse said: “We’re bringing people together and showing that they live in a really nice place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said some social media about the area has concentrated on negative issues, whereas events like the Pumpkin Patch one show all generations coming together to have a fun time.

Jan said when she speaks to people they tell her they enjoy living in Woodhouse. “I love working here – people help each other out.”

An overhead view of the Woodhouse Community Hub Pumpkin Patch event. Pictures supplied by Woodhouse and District Community Forum

She said that 65 volunteers work in the hub and others keep a range of activities going, including those who run the library and others who look after a community garden.

Other community groups include Beaver, Cub and Scout groups, S13 litter pickers, the Changing Hands charity shop and community hub and the food hub run by the Now Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekly events that take place in the hub, whch is run by Woodhouse and District Community Forum, include everything from toddler groups to senior surfer sessions and a community cafe on Mondays, when people eat together and play board games.

Support

There is also dementia support and a range of exercise groups.

“The centre is always busy,” said Jan.

Jack Taylor chairs the community forum. He said: “Across the week we’ve had just over 1,600 through the door, a lot of families. Kids have picked a pumpkin, come out and crafted it.”

He said the pumpkins, which were sourced through the One Stop convenience store, cost £2.50 each so that families can afford them. All the waste pumpkin pulp went off to the community garden for composting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our brilliant volunteers come and give their own time,” said Jack. “It is amazing that all parts of the forum have come together to bring this to life.

“The art group created the scenery – everybody wanted to get involved.”

Positive

Forum manager Darren Ward said that they first ran the event last year and it was so popular they decided to do it again. “There’s a lovely community feeling to it,” he said.

Alison said that the council’s South East Local Area Committee (LAC) has been involved in all the positive work. She praised the LAC officers Scott Ford and Jane Foulds for all their hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really trying to get people involved in saying what they want,” she said. “We don’t have the time and resources to do what needs doing – there needs to be a partnership if we’re going to change things.”

Alison said that people were feeling frightened by anti-social behaviour around the shopping centre, as in many areas, so work has taken place to improve the area.

“Those aren’t local problems, that is the fault of 15-odd years of under-investment in public services.”

She said that the way people look after each other was shown by how everyone rallied round to help a man in an electric wheelchair who was taken ill outside the Co-op.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison, who is a midwife, and others with medical knowledge looked after him, a driving instructor brought the rugs from their car to keep him warm and a neighbour took his wheelchair home after he went to hospital.

“That’s my experience of living here – people look out for each other, know each other and want to help. We want to bring resources from outside to tackle the bigger problems.

“It won’t be quick but we’re going in the right direction.”