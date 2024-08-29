Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to increase the number of flats at an old sports bar in Swinton, Rotherham have been rejected by councillors.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board today (August 29) heard that plans have already been approved to turn the ground and first floor of the disused Cafe Sport on Station Street into 12 flats.

Councillors considered plans to add a second storey to the building to create another five flats, making 17 in total. The height of the building would have increased by 2.3 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Board members refused the application, agreeing with planning officers that the proposal would result in an unacceptable loss of light to the adjoining Robin Hood Court, in particular one ground-floor bedroom, and dominance of the outlook for ground-floor windows there.

A plan to increase the number of flats planned for the former Cafe Sport in Swinton, Rotherham has been refused by councillors

The plan had been opposed by 80 members of the public who submitted objections, plus two ward councillors and a former ward councillor. Objections included parking issues, concerns about the overlooking of adjoining properties and the potential for overcrowding.

Council development manager Emma Ottewell said that the objections had been “almost exclusively about aspects which have been accepted by planning officers as not being a problem”.

She said officers also considered the application would have no adverse effect on the local conservation area.

Ms Ottewell said that Robin Hood Court is very close to the building, so light levels are already low, magnifying the impact of any increase in height on residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by the applicant was read out at the meeting. The applicant said: “It is my opinion that the benefits from building five homes outweigh the almost imperceptible loss of light in one bedroom of one flat where the occupiers have not raised any concerns.”