Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s strategy and resources committee held an urgent meeting in August to discuss submitting a bid to the BBC to become host city of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, in collaboration with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and South Yorkshire local authorities.

Sheffield was one of seven cities shortlisted by the BBC to host the contest out of 20 that applied. Eurovision is coming to Britain next year as this year’s winners Ukraine cannot take on the role, as usually happens, because of the war in their country.

The minutes of the committee’s August meeting say: “Submitting a Host City bid at the first phase shows the city’s intent to be considered a major event hosting destination; there will be other bids submitted from destinations which can more easily meet the minimum criteria but perhaps cannot yet demonstrate the breadth of experience Sheffield offers – the speed at which SYMCA has agreed support demonstrates the belief that this event will have a major positive impact across the South Yorkshire region.”

Eurovision hero Sam Ryder delighting the T'Other Stage crowd at Tramlines in Hillsborough Park in July - Sheffield is bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest after Ukraine had to turn it down

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bid to present Sheffield on global stage

The report said the bid allows Sheffield to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine and would present the city on a global stage with a major impact on the visitor economy.

Even if the city does not win the bid, there may still be a Sheffield Eurovision party.

The report said: “If we do not bid, there would be an opportunity to create a smaller, localised ‘fringe’ style cultural event to show our solidarity with Ukraine and recognise our twinned city status with Donetsk.

Sheffield Town Hall flying a Ukraine flag with the clock lit up in blue and yellow - the city council says that hosting Eurovision 2023 would give Sheffield the chance to show solidarity with Ukraine and feature the city on a global stage

“There would still be an opportunity of civic Sister City twinning with Khmelnytski in 2023. This ‘fringe’ event would not be formally affiliated with Eurovision and would bring no international exposure.”

The committee meeting on Wednesday, September 7 will discuss a report from the executive director of City Futures. It is not open to the media or public to attend.

The Eurovision website says that a decision on which city will host the contest will be made “in the autumn”.