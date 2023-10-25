A Sheffield MP who is opposed to a new traveller site in his constituency has made a call for protesters to give evidence to a public hearing on the issue.

South East Sheffield Labour MP Clive Betts has backed opposition to the inclusion of a site for travelling showpeople on land off Eckington Way near Crystal Peaks in Sheffield’s draft Local Plan. The document sets out what types of developments can take place across the city over the next 15 years.

Mr Betts has previously said that he is concerned that Eckington Way is already highly congested and this will add to traffic problems. The proposal has attracted a lot of opposition locally – four petitions were signed by more than 4,000 people in total and 115 objections were made to the proposal by members of the public.

Protesters who have been accused of prejudice against travellers argue that the site is not suitable because of air pollution caused by the high traffic levels.

As well as Clive Betts, the plan has been opposed by LibDem councillors and by seven Labour councillors, who defied the party whip to vote against the draft Local Plan as it included the Eckington Way proposal. They resigned to form an independent grouping, called Sheffield Community Councillors Group, which has now also been joined by Coun Paul Wood.

Their members, who include former council leader Coun Terry Fox, have accused the city council of failing to listen to the voices of opposition to the proposal, which also includes building an industrial site on the land.

Mr Betts has been in touch with supporters to tell them that the planning inspectorate, who are scrutinising the draft plan, will look at the Eckington Way issue during public hearings that begin early in 2024.

The plan has to undergo the hearings process and must be approved by the planning inspectorate before it can be adopted by the city council. It said the site is the only viable option.

He wrote: “These hearings will be programmed in stages and the Eckington Way site will be in the stage two hearing which is on site allocations. I have also been informed that at least six weeks’ notice will be given for any hearing and those who made representations during the Draft Plan consultation will be allowed to participate in these hearings.

“I am trying to establish if that includes the residents who signed the petitions on this issue as well, rather than just those that made written submissions.

“Secondly, as we approach the public hearing for the plan next year I want to make a brief call for evidence and testimony. This is by no means required, but obviously will help strengthen our case.

“If you have access to a dash-cam or similar device and can document a typical journey through Eckington Way that illustrates the problems with traffic that would be useful.