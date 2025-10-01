Eckington Way looks set to be agreed as Sheffield site for travelling showpeople

Coun Kurtis Crossthorn, who represents Beighton ward on Sheffield City Council, at the proposed travelling showpeople's site off Eckington Way

Objections to a site for travelling showpeople in Sheffield look likely to have failed as the proposal seems set to be accepted.

There were more than 4,000 objections made to the plans for creating the site for travelling showpeople plus an industrial area on land off Eckington Way near Crystal Peaks.

Objectors included Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts and local ward councillors.

Discussion of the issue was concluded at the latest public hearings into the Sheffield Local Plan, held yesterday (September 30) at Sheffield Town Hall.

The local plan sets out planning guidelines for the city until 2039, identifying what types of development can take place and where.

The plan, which has legal status when adopted following the examination process, must show sufficient sites for travelling showpeople, as well as others for travellers and gipsies, in order to be approved.

Government planning inspector Katie Child, who was running the session, said: “We had a full discussion on this at a previous hearing on June 26 last year, which seems a lifetime ago.

Drawbacks

“That session noted that the site selection process had some drawbacks. We asked the council to rectify that and it has done so.

“On that basis it appears to me you have done the appropriate research and not been able to find appropriate sites to fulfil that site need. That issue I’m comfortable with.

“In terms of the gipsy and traveller assessment dated 2019, the position is it does have some really serious shortcomings. It has old data from 2018 and the full analysis covers only 2019 to 2024.

“There are indicative figures up to 2034 and no figures at all up to 2039. You have provided some of that through estimates in your hearing statement.

“I am concerned that it represents an underestimate of need. It should be updated immediately.

“An early review of that part of the plan is a priority.”

The council accepted Ms Child’s recommendation without comment.

She also asked the council why a site at Hesley Wood in Chapeltown had not been considered.

Council officer Eleanor Roden explained that Hesley Wood is in the green belt, so it wasn’t assessed as the non-green belt site at Eckington Way had already been identified.