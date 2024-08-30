Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dinnington bungalow can be converted into a children’s home, despite objections from neighbours.

Two children will be cared for at the four-bedroom house on Walnut Drive. The drive will be slightly widened to allow two cars to pass each other but no other works to the building are proposed, a meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s planning board heard yesterday (August 29).

Rotherham Council, which made the planning application itself, said the intention was to provide a family home-type setting for two looked-after children.

Council development manager Emma Ottewell said carers would work long shifts and are present 24 hours a day and the level of activity would be no different to a typical family living in the house. Most staff and visitors would park at Dinnington Resource Centre and walk to the site, she said.

There would also be some improvements to the unadopted road outside, said Ms Ottewell.

The board, which approved the application, heard that there had been 17 objections to the application. Matters raised included access, inappropriate development, drug use near to the home and the impact on elderly residents of the neighbourhood.

Sympathetic

Statements from two objectors who were unable to attend were read out at the meeting. Both were concerned about access issues at the junction of Walnut Drive, described as a “narrow track”, and Nursery Road.

Both statements mentioned problems with drug dealing and anti-social behaviour at the nearby graveyard and Triangle Park.

One objector said: “We are sympathetic to the needs of children in question but there must be consideration to the health and wellbeing of the residents involved.”

Coun Eve Rose Keenan said: “As far as I can see, having a derelict and non-used building contributes to having anti-social behaviour, so having it in use would be a reduction in anti-social behaviour. It would be an improvement to the drive.

“However, I am still concerned about the width of the drive for emergency vehicles.”

Coun Simon Currie was among councillors who mentioned concerns about lighting in the area, where there is no street light, saying that must be addressed. Ms Ottewell said it would come under detailed conditions for the planning permission, if approved.

Vulnerable

Coun Joanna Baker-Rogers said: “I welcome this development. Previously, when this house was occupied, there must have been vehicles coming and going.

“I agree it is better to have a property in use to prevent vandalism. I feel that our children who are the most vulnerable in our society deserve and are entitled to a happy family environment and I think this is what this house offers.

“We are talking about housing two children or young people – that is not a lot.”

Coun Sophie Castledine-Dack said that the previous occupant of the house had raised the state of the road surface and lighting with her but it is an unadopted road, therefore not the local authority’s responsibility to deal with.

She said she was worried that vulnerable children would have to use the road and said that it isn’t safe for anybody because of anti-social behaviour taking place in a poorly-lit area.

Coun Drew Tarmey said: “We need to be housing Rotherham children in our communities, not in institutional situations. It’s good for the children, it’s good for the communities.

“I’ve lived next to a similar facility in the past and I had concerns and they turned out to be really good neighbours.”

He said local ward councillors should get together to discuss what could be done to tackle the anti-social behaviour.