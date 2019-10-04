Demand for disabled aids has doubled
There has been an “unprecedented increase” in the number of people needing disability equipment at home in the past few years.
Hoists, bath boards and pressure cushions are just some of the aids people need and demand has doubled recently. There has also been an increase in demand for more equipment to be provided more urgently.
District nurses and occupational therapists use a service to supply, deliver and install aids and adaptations which help stop people going into hospital.
In July 2015 the service delivered 2,677 items – this rose to 5,234 items last year.
In a report, council officers say: “The provision of equipment at the right time and in the right way can enable the person to remain independent and active in their community for longer.
“Efficient equipment will enable services to provide managed care in the individual’s home and prevent unnecessary hospital admission and re-admission.
“Over the life of the current contract we have seen an unprecedented increase, effectively doubling demand on the service with a subsequent increased demand for more equipment to be provided more urgently.”
The British Red Cross won the contract for the service in 2014. The contract is due to end next June and the council is asking for tenders.