Debate over future of funding Sheffield tenants’ associations as money lies unspent

Coun Fran Belbin, a member of Sheffield City Council's housing policy committee. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

A weekly levy on Sheffield council tenants to fund tenants’ and residents’ associations is set to continue at 10p a week, despite calls for a rise by some groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has been looking at the issue of the levy and what should happen in areas where there are no tenants’ and residents’ associations (TARAs) to spend the money collected. This is known as the residual levy and in some areas totals more than £100,000.

A meeting of the council’s housing policy committee last Thursday (September 18) agreed to look at how best to ensure spending of the residual levy in consultation with tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenants have already been consulted on whether the levy should increase to 15p or 20p a week, if those in areas with no TARA should continue to pay it and whether the council’s Housing Revenue Account (HRA) be used to pay the levy on behalf on tenants in rent arrears.

Coun Alison Norris said that discussions over an unspent tenants' levy has been "rumbling on" for years. Picture: Sheffield Labour

The 840 responses showed that tenants don’t want the levy to be increased, want the council to continue to collect the levy in all areas but think the council should stop paying it for those in rent arrears.

As further consultation and engagement is planned, councillors made no immediate decision on raising fees or changing the system. However, they will look at working with the 40-plus TARAS in Sheffield on ways to increase their funding.

Petition

One TARA called a year ago in a petition to the council for the levy to increase so that it could better serve the local area. This position has also won backing from some other TARAs and councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Penny Baker, LibDem member of Sheffield City Council. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

Tenants will also be advised that they can opt out of paying the levy. This is already being pointed out to new tenants.

Councillors heard that a scheme to ensure the residual levy is spent to benefit areas with no TARA, which are currently missing out, has been piloted in the north-east of the city. If successful, it could spread citywide.

Community groups could apply to a local panel to get grants from the residual levy for the area.

Firth Park ward Coun Fran Belbin, part of the area where the pilot scheme was in action, said: “We absolutely must get that residual levy out to the people who have contributed it. I think that’s really important.

“The way it is accumulating is not how it should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Share

She said her ward has five TARAs and four get their share of the levy but other parts of the ward are not covered by a TARA. The TARA missing out has been unable to hold an annual meeting in recent years, which is needed to qualify.

She said that groups that applied for the residual levy funds aren’t necessarily active in areas of the ward, such as Longley, which don’t have a TARA.

“What I’d like to see is that funding being used to perhaps generate some interest from people in that area that might potentially grow into a TARA in the future and really think about how to apply that funding in that area.”

Director of housing James Clark said that parts of the city are no longer covered by TARAs, which needs to be addressed. He said that further engagement with tenants is needed to find out what lies behind their views.

Coun Alison Norris said that the issue has been “rumbling on for more than a year now” and councillors want the residual levy to be used.

Committee chair Coun Douglas Johnson asked about the status of a scheme to distribute the residual levy that dates back to 2018, establishing a community fund.

Coun Penny Baker said she believed the only decision made was to use the money to encourage TARAs in areas where they no longer operated and support them to set up.