Debate over councillors’ questions erupts into a bitter town hall feud in Barnsley

Coun Hannah Kitching

New Mayor Pauline Markham, chairing her first meeting of the full authority, had to step in as Lib Dem Coun Hannah Kitching responded to comments from the leader with a verbal assault on his integrity.

Later in the exchange she accused him of “using my children against me” after he sought to justify a decision which will restrict time at the start of full council meetings to 30 minutes in future, with written answers provided if that time slot proves too short.

However, he accused the Lib Dems of “trying to manipulate the political process” and revealed questions asked at that meetings by the Lib Dems, who total four after winning three more seats in this month’s elections, had been asked previously at Sheffield and Rotherham Councils – suggesting Sheffield councillors should be allowed to ask questions in Barnsley so “we can cut out the middle-men”.

The row surrounded a change to the council’s standing orders, which has been agreed and now means if councillors’ questions at full meetings of the authority cannot be answered in 30 minutes, they will be given written responses instead.

Questions have become an issue at meetings since Coun Kitching was elected last year because the facility had been rarely used previously, but she has taken full advantage of the facility, asking a list of questions at meetings.

The Lib Dems have objected to the new rule, with newly elected Coun Steve Hunt telling the meeting “It would seem to be a brazen attempt to stifle debate”.

A bitter exchange between Coun Kitching and Sir Steve erupted when he justified the change by explaining the limit was set to allow consistency for council members with outside commitments and told her arrangements had been made after she was elected to take a committee place which would not interfere with child care commitments.

She disputed that, using strong language, with the mayor stepping in to restore order to the council chamber at one point and in her response said: “It is really quite distressing to hear the leader using my children against me,” with the mayor interjecting a second time to say “Coun Kitching, there really is no need”.

Coun Kitching argued: “There is a real perception in this borough that council business is conducted in secret, behind closed doors.

“The reason for raising questions is that it is open. People can sit in the public gallery or watch it on webcam. It is under the public gaze,” she said, and described the application to change standing orders as “a dirtiy tricks gagging motion”.

Sir Steve responded that many councils elsewhere in the country – including Lib Dem run authorities – had more stringent restrictions on questions than Barnsley’s new regime.

“Many questions asked here don’t come from the Lib Dems here,” he said.

“They come from the Lib Dems in Sheffield, because they were asked there and then they went to Rotherham.

“This could be me, I may be paranoid, this could be co-incidence, or someone in a darkened room conspired to make it happen.

“It is an attempt to manipulate the political process at three councils. You are not that smart even to change a few words.

“The public can be sure if there is anything which isn’t transparent, it is what you are doing,” he told Coun Kitching.

Coun Jeff Ennis told the meeting the authority’s structure allowed councillors to ask questions of the political leadership and officers at any time: “If you are not satisfied with the response from a cabinet member, that is the time to ask a question at full council. That is how councils operate.”