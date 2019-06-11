Cyber crime advice for ex-service staff in South Yorkshire as police and banks try to protect residents from risk
Ex-services personnel in South Yorkshire have been given anti-fraud training provided by police and banking staff in an attempt to protect them from a growing form of crime.
South Yorkshire Police has a fraud protection officer, Andy Foster, who was contacted by the chairman of the Military Community Veterans Centre asking for help at that resulted in an advice session for a large group of military veterans.
It took place at Silverwood Miners’ Welfare Club in Dalton, Rotherham, and was also attended by a representative of the Nat West bank.
A report submitted to South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said: “They covered a wide range of subjects from postal, telephone and courier fraud to internet-based scams and focussed on the banking protocol, which is the way that banks work with partners to identify vulnerable people at risk of becoming victims of fraud.
“Our awareness raising to reduce the risk of people becoming victims of fraud and cyber-crime will continue and we will continue to work with partners and financial institutions in doing so.”
Meanwhile, in Barnsley operational police have been offered increased legal advice on using the arsenal of more than 20 civil orders which are now available to police.
They can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including combating anti social behaviour, imposing closure orders on problem properties, dealing with sex offenders and domestic violence.
Police can now also use civil orders to either freeze cash or activate forfeiture orders.
South Yorkshire Police’s operational policing solicitors held their first legal surgery in Barnsley, with the report explaining: “The more we can use these tools the more effective we can be in protecting the public.”