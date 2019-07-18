County’s policing boss backs review to give crime victims more support
Government plans to improve the experience of crime victims through a new code of conduct have won backing from South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.
Dr Alan Billings has been invited to take part in consultations on proposals to upgrade the national Code of Practice for Victims of Crime, which would be used to help protect the welfare of those subjected to offending as their cases were dealt with by the state.
Among the changes intended are to provide more clarity about the information victims can expect to receive about progress with their case and to make the authorities more aware that crime victims do not need to have reported an offence to expect the same support as those who have.
Part of the intended package of changes includes better guidance for people working within the criminal justice system, to help ensure they understand the obligations they have towards victims and ensure they know how to meet them.
Dr Billings said: “I am very supportive of what they are trying to do, get greater clarity around crime victims’ rights and improved awareness that victims who don’t report crimes can access services.
“They will try to produce a ‘user friendly’ guide to tell people what their rights are.
“I am fully supportive of the direction the Government would like to go in, it is to be welcomed. We will be looking to see whether there is more we would like to add,” he said.
Consultations close in September.