Councillors will decide on Taco Bell plans
Councillors will decide whether a new drive-thru Taco Bell can open after the plans prompted complaints from residents.
The takeaway would be on the site of Damons Restaurant at Crystal Peaks, which was recently given planning permission to change into a pub.
It would include outdoor seating and car parking and there would be 20 full time and 10 part time employees working 11am to 11pm every day.
But 15 local residents have objected, saying it will make existing traffic and parking problems even worse.
They are worried they will be disturbed by ordering intercoms, the outdoor seating, car engines, radios and delivery vans and say Damons pub already has extended opening hours.
Residents also say the takeaway will worsen air pollution and lead to lead to light pollution, smells, litter and vermin.
Planning officers disagree. In a report, they say: “Whilst there will be some increased noise and disturbance, the proposed noise controls should ensure that it will not have a significant harmful impact.
“The development will improve the appearance of the site, provide employment opportunities, is in a sustainable location and provide increased choice in eating establishments for local residents.”
They are advising councillors to approve the takeaway at a meeting on Tuesday, October 8.