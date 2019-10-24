Councillor’s fury as popular restaurant to sold to pub chain
A councillor says he is “absolutely furious” that a popular Sheffield restaurant is closing and becoming a Wetherspoons pub.
Damon’s American diner on Sevenairs Road in Beighton will close next month after almost three decades in business. Up to 90 jobs are at risk.
Damon’s was recently granted planning permission to switch from being a restaurant to a pub but councillors have now asked officers to investigate as they say selling the venue was never mentioned.
Coun Chris Rosling-Josephs, who is a local councillor and also sits on the planning board, said: “I am absolutely furious and it’s contemptible the way the management are treating staff, customers and residents after what has been quite a loyal base for many years.
“They put in a planning application to change their model from a restaurant to a pub and then we hear on social media that it’s shutting down and a Wetherspoons is opening.
“I am very disappointed and furious at the way it’s been done. They should have been honest and said we can’t make it pay and we have to sell it.
“There was nothing said at the planning board about selling the business, the report said they wanted to increase the viability of Damon’s and make it more profitable and sustainable. There was nothing about making it saleable.”
Damon’s was recently back before the planning board where councillors granted permission for a Taco Bell drive thru to open in the car park.
Coun Rosling-Josephs, who had voted against the Taco Bell plans, added: “We now have this Taco Bell there as well so it’s going to be horrendous.
“I have spoken to the chairman of the planning board, Coun Peter Rippon, and he is taking it up with officers but I suspect they didn’t know anything about this sale either.”
Attempts were made to speak to Damon’s for a response but no one was available to comment.