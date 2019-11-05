Councillors complain report gives them a “headache”

Councillors say these graphs gave them a headache

Councillors have complained about a report packed full of charts and graphs, saying it makes their “head swim” and gives them a “headache”.

The children’s scrutiny board was discussing a report about pupil attainment and school performance but the mix of bar charts, colour coded dots, graphs and grids sent councillors dizzy.

Chairman Coun Mick Rooney said: “There’s a danger of getting bogged down with graphs and charts.

“I don’t have a brain that takes in this statistical analysis and it just gives me a headache.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is personal because others may like statistics but I would prefer a written report that says these are the issues and here are our proposed solutions.”

Coun Mike Chaplin agreed and added: “My head is swimming looking at this.”

It’s not the first time Coun Rooney has raised an issue with reports. At a previous scrutiny meeting, he told officers: “I want to see all the documents in one place so we can have a proper look at it. Please do not do weblinks, I want paperwork, as personally weblinks annoy me.”