Councillor defends Sheffield pro-cycling policy, saying it is showing “big results”

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's transport, regeneration and climate policy committee. Picture: LDRS

A leading Sheffield councillor has defended the authority’s policy of investing to encourage cycling, saying it eases traffic congestion and is showing “big results”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Glynis Chapman spoke at the July meeting of the council’s planning and highways committee, when four schemes to help cyclists negotiate city roads were approved. She asked what figures the council had to prove that cycling has increased.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “If we’re serious about tackling congestion in this city, we need to improve public transport — bus franchising from 2027 will help, alongside plans to expand the tram network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we also have to face the fact that 60% of journeys between 1-2 miles are still made by car, which adds to congestion. In many parts of Sheffield, we simply don’t have the space to keep widening roads. That means shifting to more space-efficient modes of transport for shorter journeys, where possible.

A Sheffield councillor has defended investment to increase the number of cyclists on Sheffield roads - this picture shows a cycle counter device in use on a cycle lane in Greater Manchester

“A great example of this is the school run, where we want to get more children walking — to improve their health and give them and their families more independence as well as tackle congestion on our roads.

“For too long, busy roads have been difficult to cross and there hasn’t been enough investment in safe cycling infrastructure. We’re changing that.

Infrastructure

“This investment is already making a difference. The number of people cycling in Sheffield rose by 28% in 2024 compared to 2019—and we’re not stopping there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking and cycling options are now being built into all our transport projects, with work underway not just in the city centre but further afield in places like Magna and Tinsley, connecting communities with high-quality, joined-up infrastructure.

“There’s another important point too: the money we receive from government for active travel projects can’t legally be redirected to support other pressures like homelessness or adult social care. It must be used to improve walking and cycling.

“If we don’t use it, then it goes elsewhere and I think it’s entirely right that we seize the opportunity to make lasting improvements to how people get around our city.

“Ultimately, this work opens up access to more opportunities for people, improves health, and will save time by tackling congestion. It’s also showing big results in the city already.”