Council vows to tackle pavement parking by football ground

Pavement parking on Catch Bar Lane

There are plans for new restrictions the length of Catch Bar Lane and Parkside Road to stop Hillsborough Primary School parents and Sheffield Wednesday fans from parking on the footpaths.

Such parking has prompted complaints, particularly from cyclists, for a long time.

Now restrictions are planned for the length of the road, apart from current legitimate parking spaces outside residents’ homes opposite the entrance to Hillsborough Park.

Ben Brailsford, parking services manager at Sheffield Council, said: “There is no offence called pavement parking. If there are no double yellow lines, police can take action on obstructive parking but because this is a wide footpath the police have not taken action previously.”

The traffic regulation order means the council can take over enforcement from police. Coun Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport, said it was a common sense decision.

“We have cars blocking the pavement and people lobbing cars in bus stops. There is always a chance the cars will be displaced but there is parking in Hillsborough Park and the other side of the school on Parkside Road.”