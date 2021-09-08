Council to face questions on axing of Roy 'Chubby' Brown show in Sheffield

The controversial comic’s show was pulled from Sheffield City Hall’s programme of upcoming events because of concerns raised over the nature of some of his material, which is often vulgar and can be offensive.

Concerns were raised by some objectors, and the event was axed by Sheffield City Trust, which runs Sheffield City Hall on behalf of the council.

Announcing the decision, SCT’s Chief Executive, Andrew Snelling, said: “We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.

Controversial comic Roy 'Chubby' Brown (Photo: Getty)

“We understand that some people will be disappointed with our decision but we must uphold the standards and values that we promote and expect across our venues.”

At the time, Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, added: “The council wholeheartedly supports Sheffield City Trust’s decision to remove the booking for Roy Chubby Brown’s January show. Sheffield is a City of Sanctuary, with diverse communities and the content of this show is unlikely to reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values.”

But the decision to drop the show has led to a protest being planned outside the City Hall on Friday and over 31,600 people have signed a petition calling for the gig to be reinstated.

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Lib Dem leader of the opposition at Sheffield Council, described the decision as the start of a ‘very slippery slope’.

He said the decision “smacks of the nanny state” and “feels like living in a soviet era”.

The councillor plans to quiz the council about the decision at a meeting this afternoon.

He is looking for an answer from council leader Terry Fox as to whether councillors were consulted in the decision-making process.

Councillor Fox has already said that despite mounting objections, the council will continue to support Sheffield City Trust's position.