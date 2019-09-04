Council shows its support for Palestine
Sheffield has become the first UK council to formally recognise the state of Palestine.
The Palestinian Ambassador for the UK, Husam Zomlot, attended a meeting at Sheffield Council and thanked councillors for their support.
Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine held banners and spoke ahead of the full council meeting and a flag was raised by the Ambassador with senior councillors.
Julie Pearn, chairman of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine, said: “We welcome the council drawing attention to the continuing denial of self-determination to the Palestinian people.
“We know from our campaigning activities that most people in the city will welcome the council’s position. We hope that this initiative will be followed by measures aimed at ending British military and economic collusion with Israel’s occupation and colonisation of Palestinian land.”