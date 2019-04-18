Council quizzed over delays with historic building

Questions have been asked about a historic Sheffield building which is still waiting to be redeveloped one year on.

The Grade 2* Mount Pleasant building and stables in Sharrow is due to be sold and converted into a 30-bed residential home by care company Hermes.

But member of the public Nigel Slack asked the council’s cabinet why there was still no progress with the redevelopment.

He said: “We are 12 months on from a decision that was supposedly a better option for council.

“That is 12 months of ongoing maintenance and security costs for the building. What has this delay cost? What precisely is the cause of this ongoing delay?

“Are the buyers finances in place? Are there issues with planning or heritage? Have terms been agreed and contracts signed? Can council provide a clear, open and transparent response to this please?”

Council Leader Julie Dore said the delay was due to finding new premises for the charity Shipshape, which is based in The Stables.

She said: “The ability to find alternative premises for Shipshape was a commitment as part of the sale of Mount Pleasant.

“We understand a solution has now been found for Shipshape. There were some issues around the alternative premises being ready for them to move into but a solution has now been found.

“In the very near future they will be settled in these premises and that means the sale with Hermes can proceed.

“We are not aware of any other issues surrounding the delay of the sale of the premises and there are no issues around finances, planning or heritage. This should progress accordingly.”

Hermes says the main building will be transformed into the care home while The Stables will be converted into a smaller, specialist facility with around eight bedrooms.