Under the discretionary scheme, households which do not get a council tax bill but do pay for energy could be eligible for a payment of up to £150.

Sheffield City Council has a limited fund to provide the discretionary payments.

Once the scheme closes, applications will be assessed and the amount will be divided between the successful applicants – with eligible households receiving up to £150.

More Sheffielders who did not qualify before can now claim for an energy rebate to help with their fast-rising bills

The scheme opened for applications on Friday, July 1 and will close Sunday, July 31.

You can apply online at www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/council-tax/council-tax-rebate.

Payments will be made to eligible applicants by the end of August 2022.

To be eligible, either you or someone you live with must:

Not be named on the council tax bill for your property; Be responsible for paying the energy costs for your property, either by being billed or paying by pre-payment meter; Have been a resident at the property on April 1, 2022.

Who isn’t eligible?

People who are named on their council tax bill; People who live with someone named on the council tax bill; People who live with someone who has already received a discretionary energy rebate payment; Landlords for properties where the landlord is responsible for the energy bill; People who have already received a Council Tax Energy Rebate payment.

For more information, head for the council tax rebate web page.