Consultation starts into dimming of street lights in Sheffield as part of plan to reduce emissions
A public consultation into proposals to reduce street lighting levels by up to an additional 14 per cent across Sheffield has begun, following the start of a trial in three areas of the city.
Sheffield Council said the proposals encourage approaches in support of a lower carbon economy, greater resilience to climate change and cleaner growth.
Under the plans, street lights will switch on responsively at 80 per cent instead of the current 84 per cent before midnight and reduce from 54 to 40 per cent at midnight until 6am, while still meeting the requirements of the current national Code of Practice and providing adequate levels of lighting on the highway.
The council said lighting levels will be adjusted when footfall and traffic is it at lowest, adding that they are working with South Yorkshire Police and other emergency services to assess and evaluate any impact on communities.
They said the changes will also see a number of other environmental benefits including minimising the negative effects on residents’ sleep patterns, certain nocturnal animals, plant species and people’s enjoyment of the night sky.
If approved, the changes will be implemented across the city and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 380 tonnes.
The dimming is currently being trialled Crosspool, Endcliffe and Meersbrook, with lights operating at a reduced level until Friday, September 13.
The consultation will close on Sunday, September 22 after which the views of households in the pilot areas will be assessed alongside those from respondents across the city.
For more information about the proposal, including a link to a briefing report and associated maps of the trial areas, can be found at: www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetlights