Concerns over Sheffield family time service to reunite children and families who live apart

Concerns over the service enabling children who cannot live with their parents to have family time together were voiced by Sheffield councillors.

Sheffield City Council’s audit and standards committee last Thursday (July 24) heard that an internal tracking system has shown shortcomings in the delivery of some updates to the family time service.

This allows children who are subject to a court order relating to their welfare to be able to spend time with their birth family, which may need to be supervised by council staff, depending on what the court has ruled.

One issue relates to establishing a “streamlined and proactive process” for receiving information about court care and supervision orders issued under section 37 of the Children Act 1989. The system will additionally allow the requirements of the orders to be tracked and monitored.

Areas of concern also involve caseload monitoring measures and ways for staff to record their contact hours and travel.

Council strategic director of children’s services Meredith Dixon-Teasdale said the vast majority of the outstanding work will be completed by September and apologised that it hadn’t yet been delivered. She said one issue was that a key manager undertaking the changes to the system had been off sick but has now returned to work.

Safeguarding

She said: “We have maintained safeguarding of our children throughout that period of time. We have sure that children were able to meet their families while we have been delivering the changes as well.”

Coun Laura Moynahan said she was worried that a key part of the service relies on just one member of staff. She added: “If I can’t get the grass cut on Skye Edge fields because of sickness, it isn’t necessarily as critical as family time for children.”

Ms Dixon-Teasdale said that a team of staff works around family time and stressed that the capacity for staff to supervise contact with children and their families had not been affected. What had been delayed was the ability to carry out system change at pace.

Assistant director of children’s services Becky Towle added: “It is all being tracked now and you can now clearly see what part of the Children’s Act that is.”