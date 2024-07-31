Concern that shortage of Rotherham social workers causing delays in care assessments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The issue was highlighted during a meeting of Rotherham Council’s health select commission last week (July 25). Councillors were discussing a peer review of the council’s adult social care services conducted by the Local Government Association in readiness for an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
Coun Michael Bennett-Sylvester referred to the peer team’s concerns that the 25% vacancy rate for social workers was having a knock-on effect on access to adult care services. That causes waiting lists for assessments and safeguarding issues.
Kirsty Littlewood, council assistant director for adult care and integration, acknowledged that the rates for Rotherham are far higher than in other authorities around the country, which are around 10%.
She said that career progression is important in attracting new staff, so a new role of advanced practitioner has been created. That allows staff to move up from social worker jobs without having to become team leaders.
Coun Taiba Yasseen said that positive messages about social workers staying with the council for 20-plus years seem to be at odds with the council having trouble recruiting new team members.
“It’s seriously out of kilter with the national benchmark for recruitment. I think we’re a serious outlier, we’re an anomaly,” she said. “It has impacts on things like care assessments.
Robust
“We should have a robust answer to care assessments. We didn’t need a peer challenge to tell us that.”
Ms Littlewood responded that last year the waiting list was cut by 50% and in some cases more than 50%. “Our target is not to even have a waiting list, no longer than 30 days, by Christmas.
“There will be peaks and troughs in that but we want to make sure we have a responsive service.”
She said that the difference in figures is because it includes staff vacancies in care home providers and services such as Rothercare and Reablement.
Ms Littlewoood also said some long-term social work staff are retiring.
She added that managers are thinking creatively about how to make jobs in Rothercare more attractive, including giving staff better-defined job roles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.