Christmas 2025: Iconic landmarks to be lit up with Sheffield art in new event for the city

This December, Sheffield will shine brighter than ever as three of its most iconic landmarks – Sheffield Cathedral, Sheffield Central Library, and Pounds Park – are set to be transformed with breathtaking light projections inspired by the city’s heritage, creativity, and community.

For ten magical nights, ‘Light Up Sheffield’ will celebrate the city’s artistic spirit through large-scale illuminations created in collaboration with Sheffield artists.

Highlights include internationally acclaimed artist Pete McKee, whose distinctive style will light up both Sheffield Cathedral and Central Library, and Peachzz, one of the UK’s most exciting emerging street artists, whose record-breaking mural ‘Reverie’ will come to life at Pounds Park.

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Light Up Sheffield is a brilliant new addition to our festive calendar – a celebration of creativity, community, and the magic of Sheffield at Christmas.

“By bringing together local artists, iconic buildings, and stunning light projections, we’re creating something truly special for residents and visitors alike.

“This event will help drive footfall into the city centre, supporting local businesses and adding to the vibrant programme of Christmas activities already underway – including our festive weekend launch event, markets, and family-friendly attractions. We’re proud to be part of a partnership that’s lighting up Sheffield for everyone to enjoy.”

Light Up Sheffield is a family-friendly, free event, delivered in partnership with Sheffield BID, The Art House, Sheffield Cathedral and Sheffield City Council.

It will run from Friday 5 December, until Sunday 14 December between 5pm and 9pm each evening.

At Sheffield Central Library, visitors can enjoy an exhibition of Pete McKee’s artwork, featuring pieces from the past year alongside new additions, accompanied by a voice-over from the artist himself reflecting on Sheffield and its inspirations.

Sheffield Cathedral will be illuminated with spectacular projections that highlight its stunning architecture and stained-glass windows, including a brand-new commission by Pete McKee. Inside, visitors will find a festive display of more than 40 Christmas trees decorated by local charities, and McKee’s hand-painted mural set against a nostalgic school nativity scene.

At Pounds Park, Peachzz’s large-scale mural will be animated with new digital elements, drawing on Sheffield’s regeneration and waterways, with playful nods to neighbouring works – including Pete McKee’s famous “Nana.”

Dean Abi Thompson from Sheffield Cathedral, said:

“Christmas is a time for light, hope, and togetherness. Light Up Sheffield is a chance to see our beautiful city at its very best – shining in the way that only Sheffield can!

“We’re delighted to open our doors and share not only the beauty of the Cathedral but also the creativity, community, and joy that make our city such a special place.”

Diane Jarvis, Chief Executive of Sheffield BID, added:

"Sheffield BID is proud to play a central role in bringing Light Up Sheffield to the city centre this December. This new addition to the festive programme is designed to support the crucial Christmas trading period by attracting visitors, enhancing the city centre experience, and showcasing Sheffield at its best. We know how important it is for the city centre to offer high-quality, accessible events that drive footfall and create a vibrant atmosphere. Light Up Sheffield is a great example of what can be achieved through strong partnership working and a shared commitment to supporting local businesses and the wider community."

Ben Clowes, Strategic Director of The Art House, said:

"We're very excited to be part of Light Up Sheffield which gives the opportunity to show the beauty of the city, and the incredible artistic talent embedded in Sheffield.

"Light Up Sheffield is a wonderful opportunity to show the city at its best and be proud of the incredible creative talent Sheffield has. Working with Pete McKee, Peachzz and the incredible Double Take Projections has created a unique and exciting event.

"We are very proud to be part of this unique and exciting event. Light Up Sheffield has enabled creative and technical talents to combine to make a wonderful celebration of our city set to the backdrop of Christmas."