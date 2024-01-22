Changes to improve NHS services for Sheffield people with learning disabilities
The changes follow a decision to divert resources away from Firshill Rise. The specialist NHS seven-bed assessment and treatment service for people with learning disabilities who also have mental health and behavioural issues was found by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to be failing in all aspects and ordered to close in May 2021.
Serious failings in care at Firshill Rise included the neglect of patients by staff. Some patients were effectively living in the unit, which was never intended for long-term stays.
An update on the new service will be outlined to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s health scrutiny sub-committee on Thursday (January 25).
On rare occasions when patients going into hospital for treatment need specialist support, this will have to be provided outside Sheffield following the closure of Firshill Rise. The emphasis is now on working to avoid this wherever possible.
The focus of the NHS has now shifted on providing the vast majority of health services for people with a learning disability and/or autism in the community as part of a national programme called Transforming Care.
The total cost of the future service, including the new model and existing community learning disability service, would be £5.1m, a report to the committee says.
Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust is setting up a multi-disciplinary team of staff who will deliver specialist care and support services. NHS staff have been working alongside community forums in order to make sure that the services fit the needs of users.
Key priorities are:
- Providing easy-read information about the new service model
- A service that has smaller waiting times and is available when people need it
- Making the building and reception welcoming
- Having named staff for people using the service
- Clearly explaining the role of different professionals involved in care
- Helping people understand their medication and how to reduce it
- Attending community forums like the partnership board, We Speak, You Listen and the Big Voice so people can ask questions about the service and give feedback
- Looking at the role of peer support workers with the service
- Offering art and music therapy
- Being clear about what happens at discharge and how people can get help in the future