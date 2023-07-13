News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Changes in bus service operators in Barnsley and Rotherham announced

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has made some changes in timetables and operators of bus services in Barnsley and Rotherham.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST

It is reported that from July 23 (Sunday) and July 24 (Monday) there are various changes to bus services throughout the county – in and around Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield – including the reintroduction of daytime journeys on certain services.

In Barnsley, the authority announced that the 23 (Stocksbridge – Penistone – Millhouse Green), 23a (Barnsley – Deepcar), 24 (Barnsley – Penistone – Ingbirchworth), 24a (Barnsley – Penistone) and 29 (Sheffield – Chapeltown – Penistone – Holmfirth) services had been taken over by South Pennine Community Transport.

Cllr Alex Burnett (Penistone East, Labour) welcomed the announcement and added “the service provides a vital link to our rural communities in Penistone East”.

The 223 Stagecoach service between Wath and Wombwell will be withdrawn on July 23 and be replaced by the 217 bus, adding Swinton, for example, to the served areas.

Stagecoach will also lose a service – 201 (Chapeltown – Stocksbridge) – to South Pennine Community Transport.

In Rotherham, the 26 (Crystal Peaks – Killamarsh – Thorpe Salvin) and 26a (Crystal Peaks – Killamarsh – Thorpe Salvin) services will have a new operator (TM Travel) from July 24 while the 114 (Rotherham – Stag) and 138 buses (Rotherham – Kimberworth Park) will be reintroduced by Stagecoach.

The X74 service (Sheffield – Tinsley Park) will have a new operator (TM Travel) and an extended route to Meadowhall – it also results in the A1 (Meadowhall – Waverley) service’s withdrawal.

