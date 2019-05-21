Central library could move to new home in Rotherham as council looks to future-proof services
Rotherham’s central library could be moved from its present home in Riverside House under plans being put together by the council for the future of its network of 15 branches.
The authority is to launch consultations to clarify what the public want to see from local libraries in future, on the back of statistics which show usage has risen in the town for the first time in a decade.
Satisfaction levels are also more than 99 per cent and the council is looking to devise a new strategy and want the opinions of communities to feed into the decision-making process.
A new library is already on the way at Brinsworth and the Swinton branch is also to be refurbished.
Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet have agreed to press ahead with the consultations, which are expected to take place over the summer.
A report by council officials has set a timescale of any changes being introduced in the summer of next year.
The document also states that trade unions will be involved in the dialogue, with the potential to assess whether people from the community would be interested in helping to run the network.
Coun Gordon Watsons said: “One of the things we ought to be proud of as a council is the maintaining of libraries. As austerity has hit across the country more and more have reduced libraries and staff. We have kept ours open.
“We should feel proud of the fact we have maintained our libraries and usage is going up.”