Next phase: Henry Boot will help to bring about the transformation of Barnsley town centre

The first part, which has seen the creation of the new market hall and Lightbox library, is now complete and the council is moving onto the second phase, which is expected to take almost two years to complete.

Contractors Henry Boot – who were responsible for the early work – have been signed up for the second phase and that will secure work for many Barnsley companies and their employees, following the council’s desire to spend the ‘Barnsley pound’ locally where possible.

Henry Boot are spending £20m with Barnsley companies as part of the project, helping to safeguard or create 200 jobs in the town and six out of ten their own staff working on the project already live in Barnsley.#

The next phase will see the construction of shops and space for restaurants and cafes, as well a Cineworld multiplex cinema and a Superbowl UK venue.

New buildings will be set around a new public square to be created in the Kendray Street area.

Henry Boot director Ryan O’Loughlin said: “It is fantastic news that we are able to continue our partnership with Barnsley Council on The Glass Works project. Phase one of the scheme has already delivered the regeneration of Barnsley Markets, the new library and extensive public realm works.

“It is a multiple award-winning project but the part of the contract we are most proud of is our work in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sixty per cent of project staff are from Barnsley and have a real passion for ensuring the legacy of the project extends beyond bricks and mortar.

“To date, we have supported over 100 local training, employment and community projects with over £250,000 worth of funding. We have established the Barnsley Construction Skills Village and Better Barnsley bond initiatives – both with the aim of leaving a legacy beyond the completion of the project.

“More than £20 million worth of contracts have been awarded to Barnsley-based businesses with over 200 new and safeguarded jobs. Our work with local education providers is unprecedented, with over 250 educational visits and workshops with Barnsley schools and 285 work experience placements for Barnsley students.”

Council leader Sir Stephen Houghton said: “Henry Boot have already delivered fantastic results, so we are pleased to have them on board for the next phase of the scheme.

“Their commitment to not only the project but the local community is outstanding and they have made a significant impact in terms of employment and educational opportunities.