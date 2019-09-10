Campaigners urge bus passengers to have their say

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley.

Around 30 Heeley residents and Labour Party members met with Jo Kaczmarek, the Bus Review lead for the Sheffield City Region, over the weekend.

They are concerned about the 56 and 1a service and recently collected a petition with more than 500 names which called for better services in Heeley and Walkley.

Campaigner Tony Tigwell said: “We have been trying to find out what is happening with the buses. At the moment, the bus companies can change the route and prices without any consultation.

“They have changed the 56 service to a different number and route but people with special needs now have to learn the new service and elderly people are totally confused.

“The bus companies don’t consult or take into account the knock on effect of the bus changes.

“We want as many people as possible to be involved in the consultation. There are only two weeks before it finishes and it’s really important. It’s no good moaning, we have to do something about it.”

To have your say visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCVNLH6 The survey closes on Friday, September 27.

Louise Haigh, MP for Heeley, says she was shocked at the changes to several bus routes..

She said: “The Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, has the power to introduce London-style bus franchising – where the Mayor instructs the bus companies to follow the routes that passengers need.

“We want to let him know that people in our local area will back him 100 per cent in using these powers to protect valued routes like the 56 and 1a.”

Mr Jarvis says he is awaiting the outcome of the consultation, which will be reviewed by Clive Betts MP.

He said: “The 2017 Bus Services Act gives me the authority to make decisions about bus services, including options such as franchising, but these would require a significant amount of additional investment and resources from national Government.