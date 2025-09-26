Call for stronger protection of Sheffield parks and more cooperation with community groups

The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield with customers queuing out of the door on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Better cooperation has been urged between community groups linked to Sheffield parks and the city council, in order to protect green spaces.

The call comes in a motion proposed by LibDem members of Sheffield City Council, which is due to be discussed at a full council meeting taking place next Wednesday (October 1).

Couns Simon Clement-Jones and Steve Ayris point to “the positive response of residents to the launch of the Hillsborough Tennis Hub complex” and “the progress that the Rose Garden Café Partnership is making towards the restoration of the café”. The cafe is in Graves Park.

It adds: “The success of community-led projects such as the Friends of Graves Park’s arboretum and the Rose Garden Café campaign shows that local people are passionate advocates of their parks and should be partners in decisions about their future.

“Historically, Sheffield City Council has not always treated all parkland in the city with respect and has put sections of it at risk of disposal.”

The motion says that the planned reduction in size of the Norton Nursery depot in Graves Park, which will enable the next stage of the Friends’ arboretum plans to move forward, “is a much-needed step forward in rebuilding trust with the community”.

It says the city is 61% green space and has 83 parks of varying sizes plus more than 100 children’s playgrounds.

Where possible, parkland should be used to support sport, recreation or outdoor activities and no Sheffield park, playground or recreation ground held for public benefit should be sold, the motion says.

It adds: “Parks and green spaces are essential infrastructure, underpinning Sheffield’s identity, biodiversity and climate resilience as well as the physical and mental health of our residents.”

It asks the communities, parks and leisure policy committee to consider ways to develop relationships with Friends and other community groups, and acknowledging their important role in maintaining and preserving the city’s green spaces and parks.

The motion also recommends the committee to consider investigating more innovative funding opportunities to provide additional facilities and services in parks and green space, as well as exploring legal protections for all city parkland.